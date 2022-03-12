Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $17,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $10,105,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.