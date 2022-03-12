Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.03 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.93%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

