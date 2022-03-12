Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 14,100 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $5,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

