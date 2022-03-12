Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,497 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

