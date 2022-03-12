Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 62,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,175,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

