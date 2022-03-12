Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 62,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,175,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,622,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
