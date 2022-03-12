Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93. Approximately 143,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,963,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

