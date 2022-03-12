Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSGTY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.
