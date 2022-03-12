Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of PBR opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

