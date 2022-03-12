Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 12.5%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 297,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 198,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

