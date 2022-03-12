Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 12.5%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 297,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 198,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)
