Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

