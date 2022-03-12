Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JDIV opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.