Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $63,000 Stock Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $145,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $177,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.
Passage Bio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
