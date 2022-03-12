BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.31 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

