RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8,130.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 64,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

