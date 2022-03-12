BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

