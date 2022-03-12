Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 23,140 Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $9,411,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

