DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DHI Group worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

DHX opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

