Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in JOANN were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JOANN by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $535.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

