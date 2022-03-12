Contrasting 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $623.32 million 2.58 -$254.64 million ($1.60) -5.23

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 2 11 0 2.85

1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 215.75%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% 1Life Healthcare -40.85% -22.78% -13.45%

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

