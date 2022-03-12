Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 16,031 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 801.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,970 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 1,098.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

