Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $573,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

