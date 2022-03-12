Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,226 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.73 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,087 shares of company stock valued at $816,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

