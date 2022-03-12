Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,818 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $24.36 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

