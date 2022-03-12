Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

