Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

PLXP stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.50. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

