Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $242,736.25 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

NYSE XM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $81,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

