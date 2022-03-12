HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.