Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,523,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.