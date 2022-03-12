World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

