Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,849 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,849 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

