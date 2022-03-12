Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Hanger worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 54.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 113.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $738.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

