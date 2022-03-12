Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TUFN stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

