Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Sell

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TUFN stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.