Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

