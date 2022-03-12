Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Bank of America

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

WMC opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

