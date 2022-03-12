JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

