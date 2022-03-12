California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 477 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

ZLAB opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

