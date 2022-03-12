Millennium Management LLC Acquires 79,972 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of World Fuel Services worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

