PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of PowerFleet worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 440.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 166,665 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

PWFL opened at $2.91 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

