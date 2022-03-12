Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $717,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 429,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 318.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

