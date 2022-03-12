Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,271 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

