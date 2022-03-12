Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $682,000 in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DXLG stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.
