Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $682,000 in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXLG stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $205,700 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

