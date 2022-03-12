Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $651,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $801.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

