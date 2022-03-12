Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Glatfelter worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 186.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 98.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 21.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

GLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.