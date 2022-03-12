Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveRamp.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95.
LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
