22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XXII. Dawson James boosted their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 329,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.