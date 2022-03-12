Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $52.39

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.39, but opened at $49.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 4,603 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

