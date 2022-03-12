United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UAPC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
United American Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
