United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UAPC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. United American Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

United American Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

United American Petroleum Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm acquires leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and expansion of properties subject to leases.

