Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

