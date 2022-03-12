Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.88.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

